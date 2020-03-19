Len and Rosie: How can siblings protect trust from sue-happy sister?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Don’t fall into the trap of paying your children or spouse to clean up and paint your parents’ home to get it ready for sale. Your sister may fight you over every last dime you spend.

Hire a bookkeeper to prepare a trust accounting unless all three siblings waive their right to an accounting in writing. The last thing you want to do is to distribute everything and get sued two years later when you’ll have to pay your own attorney fees.

Treat all beneficiaries fairly, especially yourself. If you are going to distribute a portion of the trust before your parents’ home sells, keep enough cash to fix up the home if necessary to get it ready for sale.

When making a distribution, everyone gets the same amount of money. You cannot favor one beneficiary over another.

You may even go so far as to file a court petition to approve the sale of the home, so your sister can’t argue later that you sold it for less than what it’s worth.

If you plan on doing this, don’t sign a sales agreement without talking to your lawyer first, because it takes time to get court approval of a sale.