Len and Rosie: How can son get into mom's safe deposit box?

Dear Len & Rosie,

My mother requires constant care. I have hired an around-the-clock geriatric care agency to look after her. It’s very expensive.

I want to take a loan out against the house so mom can stay home, and not have to go to a nursing home. To do this I need to get the deed to the house which is entirely paid for.

I cannot get the deed out of the safe deposit box because it’s in Mom’s name only; they said I need a court order plus the trust and power of attorney documents which I do have to get into the box.

Can you get this court order by yourself if my mother’s physician certifies that she has dementia and is incapable of making decisions, or do I have to hire an elder law attorney?

Mark

Dear Mark,

Once recorded, an original deed isn’t very important. You could lose the deed and it won’t make a difference, because title companies conducting loan and sale escrows refer to the County Recorder’s records and not the recorded original deed.