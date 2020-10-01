Len and Rosie: How can son get into mom's safe deposit box?

Dear Len & Rosie,
My mother requires constant care. I have hired an around-the-clock geriatric care agency to look after her. It’s very expensive.
I want to take a loan out against the house so mom can stay home, and not have to go to a nursing home. To do this I need to get the deed to the house which is entirely paid for.
I cannot get the deed out of the safe deposit box because it’s in Mom’s name only; they said I need a court order plus the trust and power of attorney documents which I do have to get into the box.
Can you get this court order by yourself if my mother’s physician certifies that she has dementia and is incapable of making decisions, or do I have to hire an elder law attorney?
Mark
Dear Mark,
Once recorded, an original deed isn’t very important. You could lose the deed and it won’t make a difference, because title companies conducting loan and sale escrows refer to the County Recorder’s records and not the recorded original deed.
If the safe deposit box is in your mother’s name alone, then you ought to be able to get into it with her durable power of attorney, although many banks resist accepting DPOAs that are not on their own forms, even though it’s not legal for them to do so.
If the safe deposit box is in your mother’s name as trustee of her trust, you will have to follow the procedures of the trust to remove your mother as trustee as a result of her incapacity.
Most trusts require one or two physicians to certify that your mother is no longer able of making her own decisions or protecting herself from undue influence.
If you don’t have a copy of your mother’s DPOA, or her trust, then you need to find her attorney. His or her name may be on the deed funding the trust, which can be obtained from the County Recorder’s office.
If that doesn’t work, contact your County Bar Association and they will reach out to their members with a mass email asking the lawyer who prepared your mother’s trust to contact you.
Once you have your mother’s documents, review them with a trust and estates attorney to determine what steps are necessary to allow you access to her assets so that you may provide for her care.
Len & Rosie
Len Tillem and Rosie McNichol are elder law attorneys. Contact them at 846 Broadway, Sonoma, CA 95476, by phone at 707-996-4505.
