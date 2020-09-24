Len and Rosie: How can son in rehab benefit from life insurance?

However, if she then dies, whatever is left of the money passes under the terms of her will, assuming she’s got one.

If you own a home, then the two of you are going to want to create a revocable trust.

This trust can include a subtrust for your son, so that whatever he inherits will be held for his benefit by trustees you choose.

Then, you could name the trust as the primary beneficiary of your life insurance, so that the money will be set aside for you son regardless of which spouse dies first.

A trust like this can be flexible.

You can give the trustee discretion to make or withhold payments directly to your son, or spend money for his benefit, depending on your son’s condition.

The trustee can be empowered to withhold payments if your son isn’t sober, and you can even require him to pass a drug screening test before he receives a distribution.

You can also allow the trustee to end the trust and give your son his inheritance outright, if he cleans up his life.

If your son is on public benefits, your trust can give him his inheritance within a special needs trust that will not cause him to lose his eligibility for Medi-Cal.