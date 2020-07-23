Len and Rosie: How can this daughter find out if her her dad had a will or trust?

The notice also informs you of your right to a copy of the trust document. This applies, however, only if the trust became irrevocable as a result of your father’s death.

If he and Wife #3 made a trust together, that gave her the right to amend or revoke it after his death, then she’s not obligated to give you a copy.

It is important for you to understand that regardless of what your father’s will or trust says, his wife will inherit anything he owns in joint tenancy with her, and any accounts for which he named her as a beneficiary.

So what do you do now?

First, get some information. You can obtain a copy of the current vesting deed (the last recorded deed in the chain of title) to your father’s home from either the County Recorder in the county where the property is located, or from a title insurance company.

If there’s a trust, the deed should show that the property is in his name, or in his and his wife’s names, as trustees of the trust. If the deed is in joint tenancy with her, then it’s her home and there’s probably nothing you can do about it.