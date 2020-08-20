Len and Rosie: How should 'dope smoking pothead' brother be included in estate?

Dear Len and Rosie,
My mother has a trust. I am her sole successor trustee. I have two brothers and a sister.
My mother is leaving my younger brother only $1, because he was once convicted of marijuana possession and he never calls or visits. She thinks he is still a dope-smoking pothead.
What would have been his share is to be divided up among my cousins and the church. As the trustee after my mother dies, am I able to ignore her wishes and give my brother his fair share of my mother’s property?
How difficult is it to change it the way I see fit? This is really bothering me because it’s just not fair. I feel all of her children should be treated alike.
Suzanne
Dear Suzanne,
Here’s a simple rule you need to know. You may give away your money, but you may not give away other people’s money without their permission. You’re not the government.
As trustee, your job is to marshal the trust assets, liquidate what needs to be sold, pay off the debt, and distribute the trust the way your mother said so.
You are obligated to provide a legal notice concerning the existence of the trust to your cousins and the church within sixty days of your mother’s death, and you also have a duty to provide them with a copy of the trust upon their request.
This means that the terms of the trust won’t be kept secret, and that means if you decide to swindle your cousins and the church then they’ll know about it.
You can be relatively sure that at least one of them will sue you. They’ll win too. If that happens after you’ve given away all of the trust assets, then it’s all coming out of your pocket.
You should also think about your mother’s wishes. She may be entirely justified in leaving your brother nothing.
Maybe your mother wouldn’t mind so much that your brother smokes marijuana if he bothered to keep in touch with her. If he acted as if he weren’t one of her children then why should she treat him like one in her estate plan?
Remember, it’s your mother’s money, not yours.
The only valid definition of what’s right and what’s fair is the one in your mother’s heart.
As long as she can make her own decisions, your mother can leave her property to whomever she sees fit. If you want to change this, try to reconcile your mother with her prodigal son.
Len and Rosie
Len Tillem and Rosie McNichol are elder law attorneys. Contact them at 846 Broadway, Sonoma, CA 95476, by phone at 707-996-4505.
