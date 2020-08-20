Len and Rosie: How should 'dope smoking pothead' brother be included in estate?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Len and Rosie,

My mother has a trust. I am her sole successor trustee. I have two brothers and a sister.

My mother is leaving my younger brother only $1, because he was once convicted of marijuana possession and he never calls or visits. She thinks he is still a dope-smoking pothead.

What would have been his share is to be divided up among my cousins and the church. As the trustee after my mother dies, am I able to ignore her wishes and give my brother his fair share of my mother’s property?

How difficult is it to change it the way I see fit? This is really bothering me because it’s just not fair. I feel all of her children should be treated alike.

Suzanne

Dear Suzanne,

Here’s a simple rule you need to know. You may give away your money, but you may not give away other people’s money without their permission. You’re not the government.

As trustee, your job is to marshal the trust assets, liquidate what needs to be sold, pay off the debt, and distribute the trust the way your mother said so.