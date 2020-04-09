Len and Rosie: How to make sure grandchildren get their fair share

“Right of representation,” which is sometimes also called “per stirpes,” is what you want. If your gift to your son is by right of representation, then his gift will not lapse because he died before you. Rather, it will pass on to his issue, which means his two sons will share one-half of your estate. Your son’s widow will get nothing.

If your will does not specify that your son’s gift is either by right of representation or by right of survivorship, then you ought to have an estate planning attorney look at your will.

California has an anti-lapse statute that could pass your son’s half of your estate to his children, but it will not apply if the precise wording of your will shows an intention that your son must survive you to receive a portion of your estate.

Your will should also hold your grandchildren’s inheritance in trust until they are mature enough to be responsible with it.

Otherwise, your 18-year-old grandson will spend it all on a new car that he can’t afford to insure.

This can get a little bit complicated, so you should rely on the professional opinion of an attorney, instead of trying to figure it out for yourself.