Len and Rosie: How to make sure husband doesn't disinherit stepson

If you have any jointly held property, you need to transfer your half to your trust, or you need to sever the joint tenancies so your half will pass through probate to your son under the terms of your will.

If you want to provide for your husband too, your estate plan can hold your assets in trust for the benefit of your husband for his lifetime, passing them on to your son only upon your husband’s death.

Your son can be the trustee of this trust, which will put him in a good position to protect his inheritance after your death.`

Another alternative is for you and your husband to enter into a binding agreement about how all of your assets, and his, will be divided upon your deaths.

You can make a “contract to devise property” under which you promise to leave everything to one another, and also promise to leave half to his children and half to your son upon the death of the survivor between you.

Keep in mind that if you create your own trust and put your assets into it, chances are your husband is going to find out. Do not try to keep this a secret.

We have seen couples divorce because one spouse transferred her half of the property into a trust of her own.