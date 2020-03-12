Len and Rosie: How to settle father's stalled estate

Your mother’s lawyer can include a cover letter to the financial institution explaining why there won’t be an estate account.

If the account is worth more, then there are two options left. One is to file for probate, which isn’t the best idea, because probate will take at least nine months to complete. It would also be relatively expensive because probate isn’t cheap in California.

Alternatively, she can petition the court asking for a court order declaring that the investment account belongs to her as the successor trustee of the trust, because your father meant to put it into the trust and tried to do so, even though he failed.

Under a California appellate court decision in a case called Estate of Heggstad, more or less anything that your father listed on the schedule of trust assets attached to the back of the trust can be transferred to the trust by court order without having to go through probate.

Since your father’s will probably leaves his estate to the trust anyway, it’s hardly likely anyone will object. The court would probably approve your mother’s petition.

Check with your mother’s attorney one last time to see if he or she is actually working on your father’s estate.