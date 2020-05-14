Len and Rosie: How to 'split' house between two kids

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Len and Rosie,

We have a home, fully paid for, in Sonoma. Both our adult children live in other towns with their families. Both our children were raised here and they already foresee the desire to return to Sonoma for their own retirement years.

Is there a way to divide the property between them in such a manner as to prevent misunderstandings, hurt feelings, division between them as they attempt to use the one property?

Alan

Dear Alan,

It would be nice to pass your home to your children, especially as they can inherit it without a reassessment under Proposition 13. They can receive the home from you and pay the same property taxes you’ve enjoyed under Prop. 13.

But the devil is in the details. What you are asking for can be difficult to pull off. We are reminded of Solomon offering to cut a baby in half to resolve a custody dispute. If you leave the home to both children, there are plenty of opportunities for conflict.

It’s not so likely that they’ll want to live together after a lifetime of living independently without you telling them to split up and go to their rooms when they argue.