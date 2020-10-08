Len and Rosie: Is brother holding onto mom's estate illegally?

Dear Len & Rosie,

Property was left to my brother and sister and me from our mother in a trust.

My mother had signed a trust amendment stating that I should receive an additional $15,000 off of the top for taking care of her.

My brother, the trustee, says that he and my sister won’t agree to it, and he’ll leave all of the money in the trust until we all agree. Can he do this?

My mother’s home has been sold. The title company says, by law, that since the house was sold, my brother must pay the attorney fees and then divide the rest of the trust amongst the three of us.

Can he hold on to the money legally?

Shauna

Dear Shauna,

One of the great advantages of trusts is that since trusts avoid probate, cooperative families have the opportunity to cut a few corners.