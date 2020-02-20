Len and Rosie: Is handwritten will good enough?

The executor named in the will, or the administrator of the estate, will earn the same $23,000.

There may be extraordinary fees as well, and around $3,000 or more in various court fees, appraisal fees and a newspaper publication fee to provide the public with notice of the probate.

On top of that, it will take 9-15 months before the probate is over, assuming there are no difficulties or legal disputes.

Look at all the time and money you saved by making your own will!

If you want things to go smoother, and cheaper in the long term, then go see a trusts and estates attorney and look into creating a revocable trust.

You can create your own estate plan. But without reviewing it, we can’t tell you whether or not it will create the result that you want. So even if you do not want a trust, you should still review your will with an attorney.

There are many things you may not know how to deal with in an estate plan such as restrictions against gifts to caregivers, spendthrift heirs who are bankrupt or owe back child support, Special Needs Trusts for disabled beneficiaries, Medi-Cal estate recovery claims, Estate Taxes and Generation Skipping Transfer Tax, Proposition 13, and IRA beneficiary designations, to name a few.