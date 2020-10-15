Len and Rosie: Is it time to make or update your estate plan?

It’s also important to recognize that sometimes you cannot avoid problems within your family when you are gone. It may be a good idea to name a bank or trust company as trustee, even though there will be added expense.

Another alternative is to name a Professional Fiduciary as a trustee or executor. Professional Fiduciaries are regulated by the state and they won’t be sloppy about it. Administering trusts and estates is that they do as a career.

Naming a friend as a trustee does not always work out so well. They have a tendency to think it is simpler than it is and cut corners when it’s not appropriate.

Naming health care agents on your Advance Health Care Directive is even more important, as it is a matter of your life and death. To put it bluntly, your health care agent is likely to be called on to tell the doctors to let you live or die.

If your health care agent disagrees with your decisions regarding life-sustaining treatment, he or she can override your stated wishes, even if you have instructed your physicians to not resuscitate you.

They can do this is because you’ll be incapacitated at the time and your doctors don’t want to get sued.