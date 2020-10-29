Len and Rosie: Is it time to update your trust?

Dear Readers:

Election 2020 is just around the corner, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. While doing so, it’s a good idea to review your estate plan.

The trust you created years ago may not be appropriate for you now. Things change. What was a good idea 15 years ago may not be such a good idea today.

Start with the Table of Contents, if there is one. There should be a paragraph labeled something like, “Successor Trustees.”

Turn to that page. Are the trustees you named still alive? Are they honest? Are they good with money?

Do they get along with the rest of your family, or are they a source of conflict?

If the eldest male child you named as trustee thinks that since he’s trustee he can lord it over his brothers and sisters, then he’s not the right person for the job.

Next, find the paragraph that says something like “Disposition on Death” or “Disposition on Death of Surviving Spouse.”

That’s the paragraph that says who gets what when you die. Read it. Does it still make sense? Have any of your children died? Are any of your children now disabled?