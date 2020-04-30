Len and Rosie: Is it too late for niece to add to trust?

But there may be some complications.

Suppose you are disabled. Since the joint tenancy stock belongs to you as your aunt’s surviving joint tenant, if you make a gift of the stock into her trust, you could be subject to transfer penalties for Medi-Cal and SSI benefits.

Or maybe you’re rich.

If you are worth anywhere near the amount that passes free of Federal Estate Tax on death ($5,450,000 for 2016), then if you gift what is now your stock into your aunt’s trust then you will have made a gift to an irrevocable trust that will be subject to gift tax, payable by you, which could increase the amount of federal estate tax payable to the government upon your own death.

The way around these problems is to petition the court seeking an order declaring that your aunt’s stock doesn’t belong to you, but belongs to the trust instead.

Under California’s joint tenancy law, the stock was 100% your aunt’s property, assuming she acquired the stock and added you to the title later.

And if your aunt listed these stocks on the Schedule of Trust assets attached to her trust document, then she effectively assigned her stock to the trust, despite never having transferred title to herself as trustee.