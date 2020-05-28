Len and Rosie: Is it too late to help mom sell her house?

You will need to hire a lawyer in the county where your mother lives and file a petition asking the court to appoint you as the conservator of your mother’s person (for medical decisions) and her estate (her home and other assets).

If you are the only child, and there’s no spouse, you have the highest priority to appointment.

A conservatorship petition requires 30 days notice, but you can be appointed as temporary conservator on an emergency basis if there’s an immediate need to get things done.

Conservatorships tend to be more expensive than having a trust and a durable power of attorney.

On top of the court filing fee and probate investigator fee, you will have to hire a bookkeeper to prepare an accounting one year after your appointment as conservator, and every other year thereafter.

This means you will have to keep meticulous records of everything you do on your mother’s behalf. You will also need to ask the court’s permission to sell your mother’s home.

It’s a lost opportunity for you, but if your mother had given you a power of attorney, and if she had created a trust to avoid probate, selling her home would have been a lot easier.