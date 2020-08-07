Len and Rosie: Is sister being cheated?

Donna

Dear Donna,

It is usually the children who do the least for their parents who put their hands out first and farthest when their parents die. Your sister is selfish now. That’s not going to change when your mother dies.

Your mother has the right to leave her assets to anyone that she wants. Some people think the only fair thing to do is to leave their assets to their children in equal shares.

Others believe that they should give a little more to those of their children who have not been as successful in life as the others.

Still others, such as your mother, leave assets to the children who stand by them in their time of need and care for them as they age.

Which way is the most fair? All of them.

If your mother wants to reward you for caring for her, she may do so. It is her right to do whatever she wishes.

After your mother’s death, your sister may claim that you unduly influenced your mother and conned her into leaving everything to you.