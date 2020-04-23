Len and Rosie: 'Life partner' is out of luck

The only potential claim you may have is if he had promised to leave you something in return for your care and companionship.

This is called a contract to make a will, or a contract to devise property.

However, even if he made such promises to you, these cases are difficult to prove, because your testimony would necessarily be self-serving and would be painted as such by the daughter’s attorney.

You would need other witnesses or, better yet, documentary evidence to prove your case. Don’t get your hopes up.

Unless you have some very good facts showing that he owes you an inheritance, your best bet is to cooperate with his daughter.

If you are on good terms with her, she may be generous enough to recognize the closeness of your relationship with her father and make some provision for you.

Don’t hesitate to ask for what you need, but don’t expect her to give you part of the home.

If she gives you more than a few months to move out, you will be luckier than most.

So what’s the lesson here?