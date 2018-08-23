Dear Len & Rosie,
My mother-in-law passed away, and we were absolutely shocked to find out that she did not have a will, or any sort of estate planning done.
My husband is her oldest child, and at one time had a power-of-attorney for her, but it was so long ago that he can’t find the paperwork and he doesn’t even know if it was durable or just temporary.
His mother had a domestic partnership with the man she’d been living with for the last 12 years, but he seems to want my husband to take care of the details of the estate and assumes that other than the house they owned together, she would have wanted everything split between her two children.
We can’t seem to find any information on how to take the elementary step of asking the court for my husband to be appointed the personal representative of his mother’s estate.
Can you possibly tell us what to do?
April
Dear April,
Your husband should obtain copies of all of his mother’s account information, including life insurance policies, the deed to her home, and the title and registration papers to her car, if she owned one.
The basic idea is that to complete the administration of his mother’s estate, he has to start at the beginning, and the beginning is determining exactly what his mother owned, and how she held title.
Anything your mother held in joint tenancy with her partner belongs to him.
If the home is in joint tenancy, he’ll need to sign and record an affidavit of death of joint tenant to remove your mother-in-law from the title to the home. The home should also be appraised to determine its new cost basis for capital gains tax purposes.
After any joint tenancy and pay-on-death assets are distributed, all that’s left, titled solely in your mother-in-law’s name, may be subject to probate administration.
If the estate is worth more than $150,000 (before debts are subtracted), it will be necessary to file for probate in the Superior Court.
If the estate is under $150,000, the beneficiaries can collect the assets using small estate declarations under California Probate Code section 13101. Automobiles may be transferred 40 days or more after the date of death using DMV Form REG-5.
If your mother-in-law and her partner were registered as domestic partners with the California Secretary of State, then they will be treated as spouses for all probate purposes in California, and he will inherit all of the community property, if any, and either one-third of the separate property (if she had two or more children) or one-half of the separate property (if your husband was an only child).
Once your husband gathers all of the information he can regarding his mother’s assets, he should see a trusts and estates attorney to sort through everything and determine what needs to be done.
Len & Rosie