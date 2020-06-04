Len and Rosie: One sister wants to sell, the other doesn't. Now what?

If you were somehow able to buy her out, you’d still have a big problem. Property transferred between siblings is subject to a property tax reassessment under Proposition 13.

You are still paying property taxes based on your parents’ Prop. 13 protected assessed value. If you buy out your sister, then half of the property will have an assessed value based on today’s value.

It’s all water under the bridge now, but it may have been possible for your parents to have prevented your problems.

They could have given this property to you and other assets to your sister, even if that resulted in you getting more.

They could also have tied up the property in a trust for you and your sister’s benefit if they wanted to keep the family homestead in the family.

This is something for you to think about when it comes time to creating your own estate plan.

On the other hand, there is something to be said for selling the property. The two of you may live under different economic circumstances.

Perhaps your sister can ill afford owning property that she’s not getting much use out of.

Len and Rosie

