Len and Rosie: Should brother pay off mortgage to help sister with Special Needs Trust?

It’s not a good idea to distribute the home outright to your sister.

The Special Needs Trust likely has beneficiaries who are supposed to inherit what’s left after your sister’s death.

If you gave the home outright to your sister, the rights of these beneficiaries would be affected, and they could sue you for failing to protect their inheritance.

Also, if your sister dies owning the home, it will be subject to Medi-Cal estate recovery claims after her death, for any benefits paid on behalf of your sister after her 55th birthday, as well as Medi-Cal nursing home benefits paid at any age, unless she creates a trust of her own to avoid probate upon her death.

What you should consider doing is to pay off the mortgage and allocate the home into your sister’s share of the trust.

As trustee, you can hold the home for your sister’s benefit, allowing her to continue to live there.

If she pays no rent, the amount of SSI she receives each month may be reduced by about $200 a month, because free rent is considered by SSI to be “in-kind support.”