Len and Rosie: Should mom declare bankruptcy?

If your mother’s insurance policies do not name her children as beneficiaries, then she should change that now. She gets Medi-Cal benefits automatically because she collects SSI.

Upon her death, the California Department of Health Care Services will assert a claim against anything she owns in her estate that isn’t spent on her funeral and burial expenses.

If the insurance pays into her estate, it will be subject to the Medi-Cal reimbursement claim, and anything left after that will wind up going to your mother’s creditors.

If you are the beneficiary of your mother’s life insurance policies, then the money will pass directly to you upon her death.

Since the insurance money will not be part of her probate estate, it will not be subject to the claims of her creditors. You will not have to reimburse Medi-Cal either.

You are not legally obligated to pay your mother’s debts, but this will not prevent her creditors from asking you to pay them off after your mother’s death.

If they do, mail them a photocopy of your mother’s death certificate with a note telling them that your mother died with no assets and that she was on SSI and Medi-Cal. That should take care of it. If they continue to ask you for money, give them nothing.