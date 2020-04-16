Len and Rosie: Spendthrift son wants to be protected from his inheritance

You should also talk to your parents.

Instead of leaving you an inheritance outright, they could create a dynasty trust for your benefit. The idea behind a dynasty trust is that there are three fundamental problems with inheriting wealth. You can get sued and lose your inheritance.

You can get divorced and see your spouse drive into the sunset in a Lexus your parents paid for. And, if you’re lucky (or have a skilled financial adviser) you could do very well with your investments, so well, in fact, that your children will have to pay federal estate tax on your death.

A dynasty trust is, at its heart, a “spendthrift” trust that is not subject to the claims of the beneficiary’s creditors (except for child support creditors and the IRS).

It’s also a convenient means of protecting your separate property inheritance in the event of a divorce. And your inheritance, and all of its appreciation, will be exempt, for the most part, from federal estate tax on your death.

With a dynasty trust, your parents can create a framework to manage your inheritance. The trust could require you to hire a financial adviser.