Len and Rosie: Taxes from inherited property

Dear Len & Rosie,

My parents have multiple properties that I’m supposed to inherit after they pass. I’ve read that because of the passage of Proposition 19, the property tax bills on each of their properties will skyrocket. I may have to sell properties to come up with the money to pay property tax. Is there any way to avoid this?

Sarah

Dear Sarah,

Proposition 19 limits the parent-to-child transfer reassessment exclusion to just your parents’ residence, and only if you establish your own residence there within one year of its transfer to you. Also, if the market value of your parent's home is greater than $1,000,000 above the property’s “base value” (that’s the assessed value reported on your parents’ property tax bill) then the amount in excess that will be added to your new assessed value.

For you, the most important date of the new year may be February 15, 2021. Your parents can still transfer property to you under the old Prop 58 rules, as long as the deeds are recorded on or before that date. If your parents own income property whose income they don’t really need, they can give it to you now, saving you thousands of dollars a year in property tax for the rest of your life.