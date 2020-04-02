Len and Rosie: The pros and cons of making your own trust

Trusts are much more complex than wills.

Most people do not understand trusts, and their subtleties take a long time to learn. For instance, in your letter, you talked of “filing” a trust. Trusts do not have to be filed or recorded. They are not meant to be public documents.

If you were to make your own trust, you could easily make fundamental mistakes that can render your estate plan unworkable after your death.

You should take into account the age of your beneficiaries and their relationships with one another; the size of your estate and the eventual source of money to pay any estate taxes and debts that might be due when you die; disabilities of your children or other beneficiaries; what to do with retirement accounts, survivor’s pensions and deferred annuities; who is trustworthy enough to be successor trustee after your death; and many more issues.

If you still want to make your own trust, there are many books, computer programs, and webpages where you can create an inexpensive trust without a lawyer.

Please understand that there is no particular product that we will endorse. We have reviewed many self-made trusts over the years. Most of them omit what we believe to be necessary provisions.