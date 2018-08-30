Dear Len & Rosie,
Thirty years ago, one of my supervisors at work said that my wife and I could make ourselves simple wills by writing wills on paper, putting them into separate envelopes, and mailing them back to ourselves.
He told us that we must not open either envelope until one of us died. We took his advice and made our wills the way he told us to, and have kept them in our safe deposit box ever since.
Now I am 78 years old and my wife is almost 62. I am now beginning to wonder whether or not those wills are still good. I can’t even remember what I said in my will.
What should we do?
Clif
Dear Clif,
We are so glad that you wrote to us now, instead of your wife writing us years from now from now saying, “My husband and I made handwritten wills that were no good. After he died I discovered that everything is messed up.”
There is absolutely no reason for you to mail your wills back to yourselves in sealed envelopes, unless your will included a surprise for your wife, such as you naming that other woman you’re seeing on the side as your sole beneficiary.
Get your wills out of your safe deposit box, open the envelopes, and have a look.
At the very least you may get a chuckle at the things you thought were most important to you 30 years ago.
Right now you have a top secret estate plan, so secret that you’re not even entitled to remind yourself what it does. That’s silly.
The whole point of estate planning is for the two of you to be able to control what happens to your home and life savings upon your deaths.
Your wills could be valid holographic wills, which are fairly simple to create.
All you need to do is to write, in your own hand, that you are making a will. Then spell out what you want done with your assets upon your death and name executors to administer your estate in probate. Then date the will and sign it.
Technically you don’t have to date a holographic will, but an undated will is presumed to have been signed prior to any dated wills.
But it is very easy to make mistakes or leave out important language when writing your own will, especially because you do not have an understand as to how wills and trusts are interpreted under the law.
What happens if one of your beneficiaries dies before you?
It all depends on what the will says, what relation they are to you or your wife, and whether or not the will explicitly requires a beneficiary to survive you. There are many other pitfalls.
You need a checkup.
It’s probably best that you review your old wills with an estate planning attorney.
You may want to consider creating a revocable trust to avoid probate.
At the very least you definitely need to have advance health care directives and durable general powers of attorney so that you and your wife may make important medical, legal, and financial decisions for one another when necessary.
Len & Rosie