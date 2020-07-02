Len and Rosie: What does COVID-19 mean for your retirement accounts?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear readers:

There are recent developments regarding retirement account distributions that you should be made aware of.

As a part of the CARES Act, enacted into law as part of the federal government’s response to COVID-19, the 2020 Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) from retirement accounts have been cancelled.

If you are age 72 or older, you are normally required to take annual Required Minimum Distributions from each of your tax-deferred or tax-exempt retirement accounts such as IRAs, 401(k)s 403(b)s and Roth IRAs, and the like.

This year, you get a pass. You may elect to take distributions if you want to. But for 2020, you don’t have to.

On June 24, the IRS announced that persons who have already distributed RMD this year may put the money back into their retirement accounts without penalty. The deadline for doing this is Aug. 31. This means that if you regret having taken your 2020 RMD, feel free to put it back.

What does this mean for you?

Maybe nothing at all. If you rely on distributions from retirement accounts to supplement Social Security and other pension income, this won’t make a difference. You would be taking distributions anyway.