Len and Rosie: What to do about old will and missing lawyer?

There are good reasons to let your attorney keep your original wills. If your wills are in your attorney’s safe, you do not have to worry about losing them.

You may even be concerned that certain family members may go so far as to destroy your will to get a larger inheritance. If the will is in your attorney’s safe, that will not happen.

When your attorney retired, he or his staff should have mailed your original wills to you. They may have even tried that. If you moved without telling your attorney, then his staff had no way to return your original wills.

If they could not find you, they should have done one of two things. Your wills could have lodged with the Superior Court.

Or, they could have transferred your wills to another attorney while giving notice to the California State Bar Association as to where they went.

Check with the Superior Court in the county where the lawyer had his office. If that doesn’t work, check with the State Bar.

You may be better off avoiding a wild goose chase and hiring another, younger, attorney to revise your estate plan.

Wills do not avoid probate.