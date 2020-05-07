Len and Rosie: Will dad lose home after stepmom dies?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Len and Rosie,

My 74-year-old stepmother has been diagnosed with terminal kidney cancer and is expected to die within two years.

Her will provides that her home and other assets be sold and distributed 50-50, half to her kids and half to my father.

Is this legal and enforceable?

I’m afraid that my father will be displaced and lose his home and his independence when she dies.

Maria

Dear Maria,

Your stepmother has the right to leave her assets to anyone she wants upon her death.

She is under no legal obligation to leave anything to your father at all. Many people in second marriages want to make sure that their children from prior marriages do not lose their inheritance. Over the years, we’ve seen many surviving spouses disinherit their deceased spouse’s children.

If your stepmother dies first and your father inherits everything, then he could very well disinherit her children and leave it all to you. This is probably what she was thinking when she made her will.