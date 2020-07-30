Len and Rosie: Will sibling inherit estate of half-sister?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Len and Rosie,

I have a half-sister in poor health. She wants me to get everything that is left in her estate when she dies.

Her husband died and left everything to her, and they had no children. In addition to me, she has two half-sisters; one who is very elderly and ill and another who is quite well off.

She has listed my name only on her will, and my name is on all of her bank accounts as a joint tenant.

She inquired about giving me a power of attorney, but her lawyer said that is was not necessary.

Is this going to work?

Joe

Dear Joe,

Under trusts and estates law, half-siblings are treated exactly like full siblings. There’s no difference.

Everything that your half-sister holds in joint tenancy with you shall become yours if she dies before you do.

All you need to retitle the accounts is to provide a Certificate of Death.