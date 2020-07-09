Len and Rosie: Without a will, there's no way

But since your parents were not divorced upon your father’s death, your mother is still the surviving spouse.

The fact that they have been separated for two decades doesn’t change this. She gets to inherit whatever your father left her in his will.

If he died intestate (without a will), your mother shall inherit all of your father’s community property and one-third of his separate property, because he was survived by more than one child.

As for your grandmother’s estate, your rights depend on the exact terms of your grandmother’s will, which we have not had the opportunity to review.

If your grandmother left everything to your father, and then died before him, there’s a good chance that all or a portion of your grandmother’s estate shall pass into your father’s estate to be distributed to your mother in addition to your father’s children.

But if your grandmother’s will left you something specifically, rather than you inheriting through your father, your father’s death and your mother’s claims should not affect your own inheritance.