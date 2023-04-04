It’s hard to think about drought after the barrage of rainstorms we’ve experienced. But the kind of drought I’m referring to has nothing to do with scarcity of water. It’s a scarcity of people who make up our workforce.

In March of 2020, when life turned upside down, we couldn’t predict then that it might not turn itself right side up again — at least in a way that we recognized. We are beginning to realize that some of the changes weren’t temporary. When businesses were able to safely open again, we found that it wasn’t just that employees weren’t returning to the same jobs — employees weren’t returning at all.

Headlines announced new terms like “The Great Resignation” and “Quiet Quitting” into our common vernacular. There is also “The Great Reshuffling” as many workers are leaving jobs in certain industries and transitioning to other sectors.

What does this mean for Napa County? How can we get the data we need to understand current conditions and emerging trends? How can we develop effective actions that not just support but enhance our local economy? The answers to these questions, and more, will be available to our community next month.

The Workforce Alliance of the North Bay (WANB) commissioned a study to help our region understand the state of our workforce as we tackle labor and employment issues and prepare for what’s next. This report will help us zero in on key facts such as high employment industries, jobs that are growing, skills in high demand, education and training needs, and jobs susceptible to automation. It will help us focus on our region’s economic value proposition since “a great place to live, work, and play” isn’t enough to differentiate us anymore. Stay tuned for more about the report which is the first step in developing targeted and practical local strategies.

While we are on the topic of workforce, we have a tremendous resource in our community in WANB. If you are a business seeking skilled employees or a career seeker looking for your next opportunity, this is the place to start. And I’ll start with an important point: it is all at no cost. The WANB leverages regional funding and works with partners to create a network of career centers, employment and training initiatives, and programs that result in opportunities for local business owners and job seekers. This drives economic growth for businesses, as well as social and income mobility for workers. There are also customized programs and tools for youth who are exploring career pathways. Visit workforcealliancenorthbay.org to learn more.

I’ll bring this full circle and talk about rain and share that I am a pluviophile. A pluviophile is “a lover of rain and someone who finds joy and peace of mind during rainy days.” While many folks have had their fill (literally and figuratively) of rain, I’ve been splashing in puddles and soaking it up. At the same time, the thought of brighter days ahead does make me smile.

Jeri Hansen is president & CEO of the Napa Chamber of Commerce. She can be reached at Jeri@NapaChamber.com.

