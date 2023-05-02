At a conference earlier this year, I heard marketer, engineer, physician, and entrepreneur Peter Diamandis speak about Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its possibilities.

He said: “By the end of this decade there are going to be two kinds of companies: those that are fully utilizing AI and those that are out of business.”

At this point, we have all likely heard something about AI, from the surreal to the sublime and everything in between. I began to think about the ways AI might be used as a tool to help business.

In my research, it struck me that this would be a timely topic for a column. So, I did what any AI newbie would do. I created a ChatGPT account and began asking it to do stuff for me.

My first query was “Write a 500-word column, in a conversational voice, that outlines the benefits of AI to small business. And then I hit “submit.”

As I stared at my screen, words began magically and rapidly appearing. My column was being written before my eyes! Well, that was easy.

But then I read what the chatbot delivered to me. While the information was on point, grammatically correct, factual, and followed logical subject development it was, to put it bluntly, boring as heck.

The content generated by ChatGPT included the following four paragraphs:

“One way AI can help small businesses is through automation. Many small businesses have tasks that are repetitive and time-consuming, such as data entry or customer service. These tasks can be automated using AI, freeing up time for business owners and employees to focus on more important tasks.”

“A small e-commerce business can use AI to automate the process of responding to customer inquiries. An AI-powered chatbot can quickly and efficiently answer common questions, such as shipping times or return policies, leaving the business owner or customer service representative free to handle more complex inquiries.”

“A restaurant can use AI to analyze customer data, such as order history and social media activity, to create personalized promotions for each customer. This can encourage repeat business and help the restaurant stand out in a crowded market.”

“A retail business can use AI to predict which products will be most popular during a particular season, allowing them to stock up on those items and avoid overstocking on less popular items. This can help the business save money on inventory costs and increase profitability.”

(Are you still awake? Yawn…)

In the chatbot’s defense, I did learn more about how AI can be applied to help employees focus on higher level tasks, streamline financial management and increase efficiency. I was introduced to predictive analytics and how AI can help tailor marketing campaigns that lead to higher engagement and sales.

My entry into AI was enlightening and a little reassuring. I realize that no matter the technology at our fingertips, we will always need that human touch.

If for nothing else than to make sure your own column doesn’t put you to sleep.

Jeri Hansen is president & CEO of the Napa Chamber of Commerce. She can be reached at Jeri@NapaChamber.com.

