What do human rights leader Mahatma Gandhi and Napa Valley fundraisers have in common? More than you might think.

It is the height of event season in the Napa Valley with no shortage of activities on any given day or evening. Many of our local events are centered around raising funds to support community organizations and nonprofits that provide critical services to our neighbors and friends.

From healthcare and food security to mental health and youth development, local nonprofits step in to bridge the gaps.

“The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members,” Gandhi said.

There is no better expression of this sentiment than the partnership between nonprofits and our for-profit business community.

Gandhi’s quote was shared at a recent fundraising event I attended to support OLE Health.

We heard powerful stories about families and individuals who were helped by the organization. It made me wonder what the health and vitality of our community might be if it were not for the local nonprofits and foundations that provide a safety net for our neighbors when they need it the most.

As I looked around the event at attendees and glanced through the event program and auction catalog, next I wondered what the vitality of our nonprofits might be if it were not for the generous and consistent support from our local business community.

Attend any fundraising event and you’ll see a long list of silent auction and live auction items donated by myriad local businesses that regularly include wineries, restaurants, hospitality, and event producers.

Donations also come from other business sectors like retail, personal services, recreation, and entertainment. Businesses also contribute financially through sponsorships and event ticket purchases.

This in-kind and financial support allows nonprofits to continue to direct limited dollars to programs and services rather than production costs of critical fundraising events.

Local business leaders also give their time to serve on nonprofit boards of directors and committees and provide pro-bono services on a variety of subjects – from marketing to legal expertise – meaningfully contributing to the success and strategies of these organizations.

Businesses that support the missions of nonprofits attract customers, build loyalty, and express their commitment to community in a very real and visible way.

But the nonprofit connection to business and the economy goes beyond this support. We often forget that nonprofits are also businesses because of the significant social work they do.

I’ve heard it said that “nonprofit” is a tax status, not a business model. This tax status allows revenue to be retained by the organization to further its mission – rather than to owners or shareholders.

An essential element of our local economy, nonprofits not only provide a multitude of jobs and economic benefit themselves, but in many cases, nonprofits who provide social services help others stay on their feet so they too can continue to contribute to our overall economic success.

Even though nonprofits may not produce a consumer product in the technical sense, the product or services they provide are meaningful and can be life changing.

The association between nonprofits and for-profit businesses is strong, symbiotic, and significant. And it exemplifies Gandhi’s inspirational quote in our community not just by our words, but also by our actions.

Jeri Hansen is president & CEO of the Napa Chamber of Commerce. She can be reached at Jeri@NapaChamber.com.

