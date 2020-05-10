Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: A risky game of debt and retirement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Debt has become a sort of cuss word in the consumer realm, probably because of the astronomical interest rates charged by credit card companies.

High-interest debt typically should be avoided, but other types of debt can be powerful tools. Home, business, and some student loans are examples of debt that can open doors and elevate individual lives.

Learning how to manage debt is a skill like any other. It requires experience, and there is much to learn about risk and reward, especially when it comes to business loans.

The average retiree is not equipped to play games with excessive debt.

This means that as individuals approach and enter retirement, their debt should decrease or at least be very manageable with breathing room. If the economy contracts and income decreases, most lenders won't show mercy.

I encourage retirees to have an asset-to-debt ratio of no more than 2-1. This means all of your debt combined should not total more than half of your assets.

For example, suppose a retiree has $1 million in assets; they should have no more than $500,000 in debt.

To figure your debt to asset ratio, get a blank piece of paper and draw a line down the middle.