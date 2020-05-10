Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: A risky game of debt and retirement

Debt has become a sort of cuss word in the consumer realm, probably because of the astronomical interest rates charged by credit card companies.
High-interest debt typically should be avoided, but other types of debt can be powerful tools. Home, business, and some student loans are examples of debt that can open doors and elevate individual lives.
Learning how to manage debt is a skill like any other. It requires experience, and there is much to learn about risk and reward, especially when it comes to business loans.
The average retiree is not equipped to play games with excessive debt.
This means that as individuals approach and enter retirement, their debt should decrease or at least be very manageable with breathing room. If the economy contracts and income decreases, most lenders won't show mercy.
I encourage retirees to have an asset-to-debt ratio of no more than 2-1. This means all of your debt combined should not total more than half of your assets.
For example, suppose a retiree has $1 million in assets; they should have no more than $500,000 in debt.
To figure your debt to asset ratio, get a blank piece of paper and draw a line down the middle.
List your assets on the left side of the page and list the value next to the asset. Then on the right side of the page, list all of your debt sources and amounts.
Once completed, total each column, so you have two numbers at the bottom of the page, a total for debt, and a total for assets. Then divide the debt column by the asset column. If the number is more than .5 or 50%, you should think twice about quitting full-time work.
This debt rule excludes high-interest debt like credit cards. Retirees should not be saddled with credit card debt.
If all of your assets total $500,000, you should not have $250,000 of credit card debt. In fact, in most cases, I believe the only acceptable debt for a retiree should stem from automobiles and homes.
This ratio doesn't work well for most young families. When you buy your first home, it is unlikely that you will be able to make a 66% down payment.
Young families also often have student debt. Remember, this is a rule for seniors contemplating retirement; it is not universal.
It is also important to remember that this ratio represents a maximum allowable ratio; it is not a recommendation. Think of it as the red zone on your car's tachometer.
This pandemic is an excellent example of times when incomes can shrink, and debt becomes explosive.
So far, Social Security and pensions have not reduced payouts, but other income sources have been altered. Part-time retirement jobs, rental properties, and investment accounts are income sources that have likely reduced or disappeared.
I know there will be some who disagree with this rule for various reasons. I admit there can be exceptions to the rule, but people who wander too far from this principal are playing a risky game.
Tom and John Mills are registered investment advisers and certified financial planners. Reach them at 254-0155 or MillsWealth.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group (SWAG), a registered investment adviser.
