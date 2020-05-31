Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: A stock market lesson to remember

The stock market is inherently dynamic. In tough times, it can be essential to step back from the “weather” of the moment and realize that despite the short-term volatility, stocks may continue to play a role in your long-term investment portfolio.

When economic and business conditions appear trying, that possibility is too often dismissed or forgotten. During a bad market, when every other headline points out more trouble, it can be tempting to give up and give in.

Confidence comes and goes on Wall Street. The paper losses an investor suffers need not be actual losses. In a down market, it is perfectly fine to consider, worry about, and react to the moment.

Just remember, the moment at hand is not necessarily the future, and the future could turn out to be better than you expect.

Personal buys. March was an excellent time to buy. I made three purchases of the S&P 500 in March. Were they good buys? In the short term, they look good. The gain is just over 15%. My goal is long-term, so these short-term results are just that—short term.

Investing in the stock market is undoubtedly a challenge. The ups and downs may drive some investors crazy.

Best advice? Keep a long-term perspective.

