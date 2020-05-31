Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: A stock market lesson to remember

Undeniably, spring 2020 has tried the patience of investors.
An 11-year bull market ended. Key economic indicators went haywire. Household confidence was shaken.
The Standard & Poor’s 500, the equity benchmark often used as shorthand for the broad stock market, settled at 2,237.40 on March 23, down 33.9% from a record close on Feb. 19.
On May 29, the S&P closed at 3,044. In less than 60 days, the index rallied 36.5% from its March 23 settlement.
And while past performance does not guarantee future results, there is a lesson in numbers like these.
In the stock market, confidence can quickly erode – but it can also quickly emerge. That should not be forgotten.
There have been many times when economic and business conditions looked bleak for stock investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 30% or more in 1929, 1938, 1974, 2002, and 2009. Some of the subsequent recoveries were swift; others, less so. But after each of these downturns, the index managed to recover.
Sometimes the stock market is like the weather in the Midwest. As the old Midwestern cliché goes, if you don’t care for the weather right now, just wait a little while until it changes.
The stock market is inherently dynamic. In tough times, it can be essential to step back from the “weather” of the moment and realize that despite the short-term volatility, stocks may continue to play a role in your long-term investment portfolio.
When economic and business conditions appear trying, that possibility is too often dismissed or forgotten. During a bad market, when every other headline points out more trouble, it can be tempting to give up and give in.
Confidence comes and goes on Wall Street. The paper losses an investor suffers need not be actual losses. In a down market, it is perfectly fine to consider, worry about, and react to the moment.
Just remember, the moment at hand is not necessarily the future, and the future could turn out to be better than you expect.
Personal buys. March was an excellent time to buy. I made three purchases of the S&P 500 in March. Were they good buys? In the short term, they look good. The gain is just over 15%. My goal is long-term, so these short-term results are just that—short term.
Investing in the stock market is undoubtedly a challenge. The ups and downs may drive some investors crazy.
Best advice? Keep a long-term perspective.
Tom and John Mills are registered investment advisers and certified financial planners. Reach them at 254-0155 or MillsWealth.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group (SWAG), a registered investment adviser.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.