Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Are you house-rich, cash-poor?

Renting your home for more than three years will forfeit the exemption.

Another solution is to stay in the home and rent a room out. This increases cash flow, but it can also be a partial solution for an aging homeowner who needs some help and attention.

Renting a room also carries risk. Roommates aren't always compatible. It is also essential to make sure you have a written rental agreement.

One of the more controversial options for accessing equity is a reverse mortgage. A reverse mortgage pays homeowner cash without the need to make payments for the money. The company offering the reverse mortgage is not a charity. They charge fees against the equity of the home.

I am not a fan of reverse mortgages. They help with cash flow, but the fees and expenses are very high and eat away at equity, even if you don't see them.

Some people also use a home equity line of credit. This solution does help access funds, but unlike the reverse mortgage requires payments. Some homeowners make the required payments with excess income, and some use the actual loan itself.

Using a home equity line of credit can buy you time, but can be a dangerous way to use equity. If you fail to make payments, the bank will come for your home.