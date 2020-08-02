Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Are you house-rich, cash-poor?

My family moved to Napa in 1986. At the time, our home was surrounded by pastures populated by cows. Within a few years, the burgeoning wine industry had taken over, and the pastures were replaced with vineyards.
Thirty-four years in Napa seems like a long time, but sometimes I still feel like an outsider. Napa is a town where some people have deep roots.
As the cost of living has increased, many people have felt the pinch and moved away. For some people, relocating isn't that simple. Leaving family in search of better finances is not a sacrifice some are willing or able to make.
This means that a lot of Napa residents are in a category called house-rich, cash-poor.
That phrase means a person's net worth is locked up in home equity, leaving many to subsist on small Social Security or pension benefits.
There is no perfect solution to the house-rich, cash-poor problem. Each option brings some challenges, but there are options.
One solution that may work for some is to rent the home. This does require moving out, but it allows you to retain ownership. It enables an owner to find a cheaper situation and provide an income stream.
Owners need to be careful when renting a home.
Tax preparation is more complicated for landlords. Landlords can also lose valuable tax exemptions. If you live in a home for two of the last five years, the IRS allows married couples to exempt $500,000 of gain; single filers can exempt $250,000.
Renting your home for more than three years will forfeit the exemption.
Another solution is to stay in the home and rent a room out. This increases cash flow, but it can also be a partial solution for an aging homeowner who needs some help and attention.
Renting a room also carries risk. Roommates aren't always compatible. It is also essential to make sure you have a written rental agreement.
One of the more controversial options for accessing equity is a reverse mortgage. A reverse mortgage pays homeowner cash without the need to make payments for the money. The company offering the reverse mortgage is not a charity. They charge fees against the equity of the home.
I am not a fan of reverse mortgages. They help with cash flow, but the fees and expenses are very high and eat away at equity, even if you don't see them.
Some people also use a home equity line of credit. This solution does help access funds, but unlike the reverse mortgage requires payments. Some homeowners make the required payments with excess income, and some use the actual loan itself.
Using a home equity line of credit can buy you time, but can be a dangerous way to use equity. If you fail to make payments, the bank will come for your home.
As you can see, each of these strategies is flawed and requires some sacrifice. Remember to speak to a tax and financial professional before you move forward with any of these options.
Watch now: Crazy was you can save money!
Tom and John Mills are registered investment advisers and certified financial planners. Reach them at 254-0155 or MillsWealth.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group (SWAG), a registered investment adviser.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.