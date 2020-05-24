Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Basic life skills: teach ‘em young

In a recent tax time social media post, I read a humorous story about a girl who was good at quadratic equations but struggled to file a tax return.
It seems to me there is a growing movement of people who would like to see more life skills taught in school.
In my little bubble, I have always felt that basic life lessons should be taught at home. Some would say that opinion reveals my privilege and that not all kids learn those life lessons at home.
I can't control what other kids are or aren't taught in their homes, but I can control what is taught in mine. Only after my wife permits, of course.
Several years ago, I made a list of things I want my children to know before they move out.
I call it my 'move out' list, and the topics range from home and car maintenance to cooking and grooming. Undoubtedly, this list has a robust section of finance and money management.
Here are some highlights of the financial topics on that list.
The first lessons I hope my children learn concern budgeting and saving.
I want my kids to be savings oriented. I want them to have bank accounts and know how to make deposits. I want them to understand that saving comes first and that budgeting money well is the foundation of financial security and wealth.
Credit card companies hunt for college kids. No teen or young adult ignorant of the dangers of credit card use is ready for the real world.
We need to teach kids how badly credit cards can damage financial lives and how to use them wisely.
We hear that time is money. I think time is worth more than money.
The most significant financial advantages the youth have is that they are young and have time to invest. To capitalize on that opportunity, kids need to know about investing basics and have experience.
I highly encourage parents to help open savings accounts but also an investment account.
Let them experience the thrill and heartbreak of the ups and downs of the market, and above all, teach them patience when it comes to investing. You don't want them to give up if their first investing experience is terrible.
Kids, at some point, need to know about insurance.
Insurance isn't as exciting as seeing a savings or investment account grow, but they need it. Homeowners, auto, life, health, and liability are a few types of insurance they need to understand.
Few things can strike fear in the hearts of Americans than a letter from the IRS. Taxes can’t be ignored in financial lessons. How to file and when must be part of the broader financial education.
Check writing, credit scores, risk levels, and making significant purchases are a few more critical financial topics.
I encourage all parents to make a list of things they want their kids to know and methodically teach them.
If you come from a situation where financial lessons aren't taught then reach out -- I volunteer.
Tom and John Mills are registered investment advisers and certified financial planners. Reach them at 254-0155 or MillsWealth.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group (SWAG), a registered investment adviser.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.