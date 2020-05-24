Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Basic life skills: teach ‘em young

Credit card companies hunt for college kids. No teen or young adult ignorant of the dangers of credit card use is ready for the real world.

We need to teach kids how badly credit cards can damage financial lives and how to use them wisely.

We hear that time is money. I think time is worth more than money.

The most significant financial advantages the youth have is that they are young and have time to invest. To capitalize on that opportunity, kids need to know about investing basics and have experience.

I highly encourage parents to help open savings accounts but also an investment account.

Let them experience the thrill and heartbreak of the ups and downs of the market, and above all, teach them patience when it comes to investing. You don't want them to give up if their first investing experience is terrible.

Kids, at some point, need to know about insurance.

Insurance isn't as exciting as seeing a savings or investment account grow, but they need it. Homeowners, auto, life, health, and liability are a few types of insurance they need to understand.