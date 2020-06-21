Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Be prepared for hard times

Tom and I have been adding a third item to the list of things to have in order before investing: emergency supplies.

Having cash in the bank, and no debt is excellent, but if there is no food at the grocery store, financial security is meaningless.

No emergency plan is complete without water. Many retailers provide long-term water storage options. There are also many water filtration options.

Food storage can get interesting. There are lots of options for long term food storage. Wheat, rice, beans, and oats can all be stored for decades inside proper containers. Canning, freeze-drying, and dehydrating are all methods I have seen to build food storage. A little bit of research here can go a long way.

Proper first aid is also essential. The easiest thing to do is to buy a robust first-aid kit. Many people need specific medicines that will not be included in a traditional first aid kit.

Fuel, shelter, lighting, and defense are also necessary, and plans should be made.

In your accumulation of emergency supplies, do not hoard. Hoarding can lead to legal trouble and prosecution.