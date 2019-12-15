Health Savings Accounts, also known as HSAs, are a powerful financial tool. Most people don't know about them, and many people that have them don't realize how beneficial they can be.
Health Savings Accounts are investment accounts that work jointly with high-deductible health plans. HSAs can be used only by people who have high-deductible health plans.
Those who have high-deductible health plans can open a Health Savings Account and make contributions. The government limits how much you can contribute to an HSA. But once the money is there, you can leave it in cash or invest it.
The 2020 annual contribution limits to an HSA are $3,550 for a single person and $7,100 for a family. There is an extra $1,000 catch-up for those 55 and older.
Those with an HSA can use those funds to pay for medical costs they incur throughout the year or let the funds accumulate over time.
The primary benefit of an HSA is that they are triple tax-exempt. Triple tax-exempt status puts HSAs a level above retirement accounts.
Retirement accounts are usually double exempt. Traditional retirement accounts allow a tax deduction for contributions and tax-free growth but are taxed upon distribution. These are double exempt from taxes.
Roth-type of retirement accounts do not allow deductions for contributions but grow tax-free, and distributions are tax-free. These are also double exempt.
HSAs are triple exempt. HSAs allow a tax deduction for contributions, they grow tax-free, and distributions are for qualified medical expenses are also tax-free.
There is no requirement that you have to use the funds in your HSA. Those who can fund an HSA yet pay for medical costs from other sources without using the HSA will have a huge benefit down the road.
Some lucky retirees have managed to accumulate hundreds of thousands of dollars in an HSA. Those funds are a tax-free way to pay for medical costs in retirement.
What happens if retirees accumulate more than they need inside an HSA? Retirees can then use HSA funds for non-medical purposes after age 65.
The only consequence of using HSA funds for non-medical costs after age 65 is that they will be taxable. That puts them on the same double exempt level of traditional IRAs. That consequence isn't much of a negative.
There is a terrible consequence for funds taken from an HSA before age 65 for non-medical reasons. Distributions for non-medical reasons before age 65 will be taxed as regular income and carry a substantial 20 percent penalty. That is a harsh penalty; avoid it at all costs.
Another benefit of an HSA is that you are not forced to take distributions once you reach age 70 1/2 like traditional retirement accounts. That retention is another benefit that puts HSAs a level above IRAs.
The benefits and drawbacks to HSAs and high-deductible health insurance plans are more than can be written here. Be sure to speak to competent and qualified healthcare insurance specialists before you act.