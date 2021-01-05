Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Can too much free time be a bad thing in retirement?

Too much free time can be a bad thing. This is more evident in children, but I have seen it in adults also.

Decades spent in the workforce usually molds adults who can manage themselves. This means that people who retire can do so without losing their minds.

On occasion, otherwise responsible adults don't retire well. When the structure of employment is gone, some people devolve into a much worse version of themselves. This floundering is often accompanied by terrible money management.

I have seen more than a few people destroy their financial lives within a few short months of retirement. Sometimes people have to return to the workforce for years or even decades to repair the damage.

Here are a few pieces of advice to make sure the transition to retirement goes smoothly.

The vast majority of retirees create some sort of financial plan; this is great. It would be irresponsible not to. However, financial plans have a universal defect.

Financial plans attempt to anticipate the future, which is impossible. It is good to run multiple versions with varying scenarios. Financial plans should also use Monte Carlo type of analysis, which can help account for the unknown.