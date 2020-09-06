Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Conquering retirement challenges for women

Time can be a friend and allow for your investments to grow, or it can be your enemy if you wait too long and have little time for your nest egg to increase.

Get creative.

These challenges need not stop you from saving for retirement if you’re willing to get creative.

If you plan to or have taken off time from the workforce, try and increase your contributions to your retirement accounts while you are working.

If you’re staying home while your spouse works, you may contribute to an individual retirement account.

Under the SECURE Act, once you reach age 72, you must take required minimum distributions from a Traditional Individual Retirement Account and other retirement plans usually.

Withdrawals from Traditional IRAs are taxed as ordinary income and, if taken before age 59½, may be subject to a 10% federal income tax penalty.

Under the CARES Act, the 10% penalty may be waived in 2020. Traditional IRA may be fully or partially deductible, depending on your adjusted gross income.

If you’re giving care for an elderly relative, there are ways to be paid for your time.