What financial, business or life priorities do you need to address for the coming year?
Now is an excellent time to think about the investing, saving, or budgeting methods you could employ toward specific objectives, from building your retirement fund to managing your taxes.
Here are a few ideas to consider:
Can you contribute more to your retirement plans this year?
In 2020, the contribution limit for a Roth or traditional individual retirement account (IRA) remains at $6,000 ($7,000 for those making “catch-up” contributions).
Make a charitable gift.
You can claim the deduction on your tax return, provided you itemize your deductions with Schedule A. The paper trail is essential here. Even small contributions need to be documented.
See if you can take a home office deduction for your small business.
You may be able to legitimately write off expenses linked to the portion of your home used to exclusively conduct your business. Using your home office as a business expense involves a complex set of tax rules and regulations.
A Health Savings Account (HSA) works a bit like your workplace retirement account.
There are also some HSA rules and limitations to consider. You are limited to a $3,550 contribution for 2020, if you are single; $7,100, if you have a spouse or family. Those limits jump by a $1,000 “catch-up” limit for each person in the household over age 55.
Review your withholding status.
Should it be adjusted due to any of the following factors?
You have free articles remaining.
• You tend to pay a great deal of income tax each year.
• You tend to get a big federal tax refund each year.
• You recently married or divorced.
• A family member recently passed away.
• You have a new job and you are earning much more than you previously did.
• You started a business venture or became self-employed.
These are general guidelines and are not a replacement for real-life advice.
Are you coming home from active military duty?
If so, go ahead and check the status of your credit and the state of any tax and legal proceedings that might have been preempted by your orders. Make sure any employee health insurance is still there and revoke any power of attorney you may have granted to another person.
Consider the tax impact of any future transactions.
Are you planning to sell any real estate this year? Are you starting a business? Do you think you might exercise a stock option? Might any large commissions or bonuses come your way in 2020? Do you anticipate selling an investment that is held outside of a tax-deferred account?
If you are retired and older than 70 and-one-half, remember your year-end Required Minimum Distributions. Retirees over age 70 and-one-half must begin taking Required Minimum Distributions from traditional IRAs and 401(k), 403(b), and profit-sharing plans by December 31 of each year.
Vow to focus on being healthy and wealthy in 2020. And don’t be afraid to ask for help from professionals who understand your situation.