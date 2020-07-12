Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Consider this before you claim Social Security

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Whether you want to leave work at 62, 67 or 72, claiming the retirement benefits you are entitled to by federal law is no casual decision. You will want to consider a few key factors first.

How long do you think you will live?

If you have a feeling you will live into your 90s, for example, it may be better to claim later.

If you start receiving Social Security benefits at or after Full Retirement Age (FRA) (which varies from age 66 to 67 for those born in 1943 or later), your monthly benefit will be larger than if you had claimed at 62.

If you file for benefits at FRA or later, chances are you probably a) worked into your mid-60s, b) are in fairly good health, and c) have sizable retirement savings.

If you really need retirement income, then claiming at or close to 62 might make more sense. If you have an average lifespan, you will, theoretically, receive the average amount of lifetime benefits regardless of when you claim them.

Essentially, the choice comes down to more lifetime payments that are smaller versus fewer lifetime payments that are larger.