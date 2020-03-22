Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Coronavirus: our national challenge

Since the 1940s, our country has faced many severe and unwelcomed events. We have seen wars in Europe, the Pacific, Korea and Vietnam.
President Kennedy was assassinated in 1963, as was his brother Bobby. Martin Luther King, Jr. was killed shortly after that.
We have faced economic crises like the oil and energy boondoggles. The savings and loan disaster hit in 1986 with more than 1,000 savings and loan failures. Remember the dot-com debacle of the early 2000s?
We faced multiple recessions occurring in nearly every decade. We’ve seen the mortgage crises of 2007 to 2010.
The World Trade Center and Pentagon bombings of 2001 have left indelible memories.
The stock market crashed in 2007, and it was down for nearly two years. The list of tragic events is almost countless.
Is there anything familiar to all the events?
They seem so random, and yet each one has brought us and our country to our knees.
The commonality is our ability to recover. Every time, America and Americans have picked themselves up and started to move forward. We have overcome insurmountable odds. These events should have destroyed this country but did not.
Will the coronavirus do it? Will life as we know be forever changed?
Perhaps changed, but it will not destroy our nation, our people, nor our way of life.
How long will it take to overcome the coronavirus?
Some of our economic crises were over in a few months. Others have taken much longer. No one knows for sure. The stock market crash of 1929 and the ensuing Great Depression took nearly 10 years to overcome.
So what is typical about the way Americans react to major calamities?
First, we react with significant doom and gloom. The event or events immediately devastate us.
After Pearl Harbor, the shock was overwhelming. Some are still alive to remember our response. Americans became dedicated to victory and victory, we claimed.
Second, the path to overcoming each disaster is not clear. Virtually no one knows the solution immediately.
Americans roll up their collective sleeves and get to work on it. Can we do it again? Without question, we can.
Third, overcoming each challenge takes commitment and sacrifice.
Will our lives be changed because of the effort? Of course. Think of the changes Americans had to make in World War II.
How about after 9/11? How will overcoming the coronavirus be different? Not sure, but the process has begun, and it will be done.
No one likes to be told that they must change their comfortable behavior or lifestyle. One of my early mentors gave me a memorable definition of sacrifice.
He said: “Sacrifice is giving up something good for something better.”
The sacrifices we make today during this uncertain and chaotic time maybe but a small thing with important long-term implications.