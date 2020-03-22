Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Coronavirus: our national challenge

Perhaps changed, but it will not destroy our nation, our people, nor our way of life.

How long will it take to overcome the coronavirus?

Some of our economic crises were over in a few months. Others have taken much longer. No one knows for sure. The stock market crash of 1929 and the ensuing Great Depression took nearly 10 years to overcome.

So what is typical about the way Americans react to major calamities?

First, we react with significant doom and gloom. The event or events immediately devastate us.

After Pearl Harbor, the shock was overwhelming. Some are still alive to remember our response. Americans became dedicated to victory and victory, we claimed.

Second, the path to overcoming each disaster is not clear. Virtually no one knows the solution immediately.

Americans roll up their collective sleeves and get to work on it. Can we do it again? Without question, we can.

Third, overcoming each challenge takes commitment and sacrifice.

Will our lives be changed because of the effort? Of course. Think of the changes Americans had to make in World War II.