Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Coronavirus: perception versus reality

As of late last week, the stock market has declined over 12%, which puts this recent drop into 'correction' territory.
We haven't experienced such massive declines this close together in nearly 10 years. The coronavirus is mostly to blame.
The coronavirus has real potential to disrupt global trade, consumer spending, and cause a severe decline in economic activity. Of course, the potential loss of human life is much worse than any negative financial implications.
Now, we simply don't know what the future holds. The coronavirus could decimate a population, or it could be contained.
Hopefully, we will look back and giggle at our overreaction. Perhaps our overreaction is what will keep us safe.
Unfortunately, the stock market doesn't often reward those who overreact. We are in a guessing game, and more often than not, those who stay invested are rewarded.
That guessing game is what makes this whole business very risky. Traders are literally trying to predict the future.
How bad will the virus get, and how will it affect the economy and markets?
One of the terrible parts of investing in the stock market is that perception can become a reality. Even if that perception is entirely wrong and inaccurate, it might be enough to cause a sell-off.
While the coronavirus could be massively devastating, investors need to keep their wits.
We have been through pandemics before, and most often, the stock market rewards those who are patient. SARS and Avian Flu are two examples that also caused some fear.
Coronavirus is different from other pandemics. Its impact on such a vital economic powerhouse like China should cause us all to keep a close eye on things.
Probably the single biggest mistake people make investing in the stock market is selling when the market is down.
There are many reasons to sell an investment; it being down is not one of them. All sell decisions should be based on logic and data, not emotion.
Investors should take extra precaution when a market correction is caused by events not directly correlated to the economy. These types of corrections have the potential to snap back quickly. If you are out of the market, you will miss out.
For now, people should treat this like most other corrections. Take this opportunity to rebalance, harvest losses, and update financial plans. If, after updating financial plans, you decide there are reasons to reduce equities, then by all means.
I am going to stay optimistic for now. That optimism could be foolish. Perhaps I am standing in front of a dam that is about to break.
At this point, no one knows. There will be plenty of Monday morning quarterbacks when the dust settles, but as for now, I will trust tried and true principles.