Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Coronavirus: perception versus reality

While the coronavirus could be massively devastating, investors need to keep their wits.

We have been through pandemics before, and most often, the stock market rewards those who are patient. SARS and Avian Flu are two examples that also caused some fear.

Coronavirus is different from other pandemics. Its impact on such a vital economic powerhouse like China should cause us all to keep a close eye on things.

Probably the single biggest mistake people make investing in the stock market is selling when the market is down.

There are many reasons to sell an investment; it being down is not one of them. All sell decisions should be based on logic and data, not emotion.

Investors should take extra precaution when a market correction is caused by events not directly correlated to the economy. These types of corrections have the potential to snap back quickly. If you are out of the market, you will miss out.

For now, people should treat this like most other corrections. Take this opportunity to rebalance, harvest losses, and update financial plans. If, after updating financial plans, you decide there are reasons to reduce equities, then by all means.