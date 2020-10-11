Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Decide to save

I have a slight addiction to the website realtor.com. This website is designed for potential home buyers to search for homes for sale. Whenever I hear the name of a city I've never been to, I'll open realtor.com to see what home prices are there.
I have no intent to move. I'm just curious about what home prices are in other areas. This little activity of mine can be painful. A dollar doesn't go far in Napa.
Americans spend a significant amount of time online looking at materials things they want. Amazon, realtor.com, and eBay are a few of the many.
Be careful how much time you spend thinking about and looking at things you don't have. A little can be fun and motivating, but too much can lead to discontent.
Coveting is more dangerous than people realize. It trains people to focus on what they don't have, which inherently causes unhappiness with what they do.
When people know they have extra money arriving, they mentally spend that cash before it hits their account. They know what and when they will buy. The results are not good.
Lund University did a study that showed the average inheritance only lasts five years because of poor management. Prudential also funded research and found that seven of ten inheritances get squandered.
Inheritances aren't the only thing mismanaged. Raises also get blown, as does extra money in the budget after a car or home is paid off. Recently low mortgage rates have led to spare cash for those who have refinanced.
The decision on what to do when income or assets increase is pivotal in a person's life. That decision sets apart those who become wealthy and those who struggle financially.
It would be unreasonable to expect people never to improve their lifestyle as they experience increases in assets and income. But if extra savings does not accompany those increases, people will find their net worth frozen in time.
The first step to handling new money is to decide beforehand how you will use it to increase savings. Choosing to save money before it arrives is vital.
That decision is easier when you have long term goals and vision. Working with a financial planner or consistently referring to a financial plan will help.
Keep new money out of your checking account. Once new money arrives, put it where your debit or credit card can't reach it. Some people use investment accounts or savings accounts that are at arms-length of the checking account.
Financial security isn't as exciting as an Amazon package for most people. But it can be. It is a great feeling to see account values, and net worth grow.
Decide today that the next raise or windfall you get, you will use the opportunity to save more. That decision will likely lead to more happiness than the short-term excitement that comes from material things.
Watch now: Simple ways to save a little cash:
Tom and John Mills are registered investment advisers and certified financial planners. Reach them at 254-0155 or MillsWealth.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group (SWAG), a registered investment adviser.
