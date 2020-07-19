Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Don't give up on being prepared for emergencies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the throes of The Great Depression, bank failures became frequent. Many failures occurred before the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation began insuring bank deposits. If a bank failed, your savings vanished.

During the depression, if depositors got word that a bank was weak, they would run to the bank to demand their money; hence we have the phrase “run on the bank.”

I am grateful I have never seen a large-scale run on banks. I have seen a few other “runs.”

I’ve seen a run on gas stations, and I’ve seen runs on water and groceries. This year, I experienced my first run on toilet paper.

The great toilette paper run of 2020 is pretty humorous, but “runs” are quite frightening. No pun intended.

Tom and I have always encouraged potential investors to have two things in order before they begin investing.

The first is to pay off all credit cards and other high-interest debt. There is no point in investing if you are paying credit card interest of more than 20%.

The second is to accumulate an emergency reserve of at least three months of living expenses. Three months is a minimum. These funds should not be invested in anything risky.