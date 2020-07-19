Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Don't give up on being prepared for emergencies

In the throes of The Great Depression, bank failures became frequent. Many failures occurred before the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation began insuring bank deposits. If a bank failed, your savings vanished.
During the depression, if depositors got word that a bank was weak, they would run to the bank to demand their money; hence we have the phrase “run on the bank.”
I am grateful I have never seen a large-scale run on banks. I have seen a few other “runs.”
I’ve seen a run on gas stations, and I’ve seen runs on water and groceries. This year, I experienced my first run on toilet paper.
The great toilette paper run of 2020 is pretty humorous, but “runs” are quite frightening. No pun intended.
Tom and I have always encouraged potential investors to have two things in order before they begin investing.
The first is to pay off all credit cards and other high-interest debt. There is no point in investing if you are paying credit card interest of more than 20%.
The second is to accumulate an emergency reserve of at least three months of living expenses. Three months is a minimum. These funds should not be invested in anything risky.
Savings accounts, money market accounts, and other defensive investments are perfect places for an emergency reserve fund.
Tom and I have been adding a third item to the list of things to have in order before investing: emergency supplies.
Having cash in the bank, and no debt is excellent, but if there is no food at the grocery store, financial security is meaningless.
No emergency plan is complete without water. Many retailers provide long term water storage options. There are also many water filtration options.
Food storage can get interesting. There are lots of options for long-term food storage. Wheat, rice, beans, and oats can all be stored for decades inside proper containers.
Canning, freeze-drying, and dehydrating are all methods I have seen to build food storage. A little bit of research here can go a long way.
Proper first aid is also essential. The easiest thing to do is to buy a robust first aid kit. Many people need specific medicines that will not be included in a traditional first aid kit.
Fuel, shelter, lighting, and defense are also necessary, and plans should be made.
In your accumulation of emergency supplies, do not hoard. Hoarding can lead to legal trouble and prosecution.
As you can see, emergency preparedness can become quite expensive. There is no need to become a doomsday preparer before you invest.
I recommend picking a length of time you would like to be prepared for — one to two months is a good starting goal.
In March, when grocery store shelves were frightfully empty, we were saved by an unassuming bunch of heroes.
Farmers kept growing food, truck drivers kept delivering it, and grocers kept selling it. We all owe them our gratitude. If an emergency ever arises that disrupts our food supply, we are in big trouble.
Be prepared.
