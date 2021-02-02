Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Don't leave your partner in the dark about finances

Below the account section, I have a section for life insurance. I have two policies. That section contains essential policy information, how to access the cash, and where to move it.

The next section is for debts and bills. I listed each debt along with each bill. I also listed the amount of each debt and when the payment is due. One of the most significant problem areas after a spouse’s death is the transition of bill paying. Missing bills will kill credit scores. The transition needs to be seamless.

At the very bottom of the spreadsheet, I have a list of miscellaneous advice like how many death certificates to order and a reminder to remove me as the primary beneficiary on her IRA. I also include a note that she shouldn’t consider my advice infallible as laws change. She might want to run the ideas by other professionals.

There is more to settling an estate than can be contained in a single spreadsheet. Still, I am confident this exercise will be incredibly important.

This type of planning can also be precious to those who are not married. Many children trying to settle their parent’s estate would love to have such a tool.

If you think this spreadsheet could be valuable as a model for your own planning, I will change some of my information and share it with anyone who needs it. Please email or call my office if needed.

