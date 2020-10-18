Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Election 2020 and the economy: What you need to know

Not surprisingly, to hear the economy is the top issue for voters in the 2020 election.

According to a 2020 Pew Research report, nearly eight in 10 voters say that the economy will be critical when they cast their votes.

But when voters say "economy," what do they mean? Is it a catch-all phrase for personal finances?

Not exactly. Here's a breakdown of voters' top three economic concerns and what each candidate has said about the issues.

Questions about trade.

Questions remain about what will develop between the U.S. and China following the election. President Trump has revised the U.S.-China trade agreements, while former Vice President Joe Biden has indicated he may move towards a more open trade policy.

In the past 30 years, I have traveled three times to China. In just a few short decades, I have seen first hand the changes there. China is no small economic concern. Nearly everything China does impacts the world economy.

The U. S. imports billions in Chinese-produced products. Most households have no recognition of how many items they own are made in China.