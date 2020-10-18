Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Election 2020 and the economy: What you need to know

Not surprisingly, to hear the economy is the top issue for voters in the 2020 election.
According to a 2020 Pew Research report, nearly eight in 10 voters say that the economy will be critical when they cast their votes.
But when voters say "economy," what do they mean? Is it a catch-all phrase for personal finances?
Not exactly. Here's a breakdown of voters' top three economic concerns and what each candidate has said about the issues.
Questions about trade.
Questions remain about what will develop between the U.S. and China following the election. President Trump has revised the U.S.-China trade agreements, while former Vice President Joe Biden has indicated he may move towards a more open trade policy.
In the past 30 years, I have traveled three times to China. In just a few short decades, I have seen first hand the changes there. China is no small economic concern. Nearly everything China does impacts the world economy.
The U. S. imports billions in Chinese-produced products. Most households have no recognition of how many items they own are made in China.
Labor costs in China are a fraction of the U.S. The impact on our standard of living is a delicate issue, especially when it comes to tariffs.
Corporate taxes.
Congress passed The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) of 2017 with President Trump's approval, a far-reaching piece of legislation that included lowered corporate taxes.
Former Vice President Biden has said that he wants to repeal parts of the TCJA and has indicated he would favor raising corporate taxes back up to 28% from 21%.
Some voters may think that a change in the corporate tax rate does not affect individuals. This is not true.
Higher cooperate taxes are usually passed through to high prices for the products or services produced by corporations. Higher corporate taxes may hit every American consumer's pocketbook as well.
Climate change.
Former Vice President Biden has put forward his "Clean Energy Revolution," designed to transition the country to 100% clean energy and net-zero emissions.
The "true costs" to clean energy is not exact. I remember the 1950's smog in Southern California.
There were days when you could not see more than a few hundred yards. It was miserable. Our air, even in the most unlikely areas, is now cleaner than ever.
President Trump is likely to continue to pursue adjusting environmental regulations and supporting fossil fuel.
What issues will be pursued? What impact may changes have on your lifestyle or wallet?
Expect that Congress will have a big part to play regarding pursued policies. If you have any concerns about any of the candidates' positions, do your research or contact your local Congressional office.
Be sure to vote.
Tom and John Mills are registered investment advisers and certified financial planners. Reach them at 254-0155 or MillsWealth.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group (SWAG), a registered investment adviser.
