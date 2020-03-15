Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Financial apps worth considering

There are thousands of apps available on our smartphones. I have downloaded hundreds and eventually I delete most. There are a few, though, that provide considerable value to my life. Here are several financial apps that I can’t live without.

The financial app I use most is my banking app. The obvious reason to have a banking app is to monitor the balance, but apps these days allow you to deposit checks. Yes, you can now deposit checks through an app.

Most banking apps have a tool that allows you to take a picture of both sides of a check, key in a few numbers, and voila. No need to go all the way to the bank. This feature has saved me a lot of time.

Not long ago, I was the victim of identity theft, and my credit score took a major hit. It took a year of frustration and fighting to get my credit score back to where it should be.

Having a good credit score is worth fighting for. Trying to get financing while your credit score is low is terrible. Those with poor credit scores pay higher interest, which can cost thousands.

To monitor my credit score, I use an app called Credit Karma.

Credit Karma tells me my credit score, and it also tells me when someone has run a credit check on me.