Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Financial apps worth considering

There are thousands of apps available on our smartphones. I have downloaded hundreds and eventually I delete most. There are a few, though, that provide considerable value to my life. Here are several financial apps that I can’t live without.
The financial app I use most is my banking app. The obvious reason to have a banking app is to monitor the balance, but apps these days allow you to deposit checks. Yes, you can now deposit checks through an app.
Most banking apps have a tool that allows you to take a picture of both sides of a check, key in a few numbers, and voila. No need to go all the way to the bank. This feature has saved me a lot of time.
Not long ago, I was the victim of identity theft, and my credit score took a major hit. It took a year of frustration and fighting to get my credit score back to where it should be.
Having a good credit score is worth fighting for. Trying to get financing while your credit score is low is terrible. Those with poor credit scores pay higher interest, which can cost thousands.
To monitor my credit score, I use an app called Credit Karma.
Credit Karma tells me my credit score, and it also tells me when someone has run a credit check on me.
I recently financed a car purchase, and while at the dealer, I received a message from Credit Karma that someone had checked my credit.
You have free articles remaining.
For financial data, I use an app called Teletrader.
This app consolidates dozens of stock market quotes along with current market data of bonds, futures, and precious metals. I like this app because it organizes all this information on one single page.
When the markets move, I can get a wealth of information in a few seconds.
We have all had that awkward moment at a group dinner when deciding how to pay the bill. Some have cash, some don’t, sometimes the server splits the check, but this can be difficult with larger groups. An app called Venmo helps solve situations like this.
Venmo links to your bank account and allows you to pay someone using your phone. This app makes group outings much more comfortable, but it also great for people who don’t carry wads of cash in their wallet. Venmo is extremely useful for passing money along.
The app I enjoy using most is called HP12C.
HP12C is a financial calculator with an interface designed to look exactly like the calculator I use at my office. The principal use is to calculate time value of money functions.
Not enough people know how to use a financial calculator. It is like having a financial planner in your pocket.
These apps stay on my phone year in and year out. Let me know what apps you find useful.